Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Grows By 8.0%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

