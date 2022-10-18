Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 364,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,452.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Shares of ALFVF opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
