Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 364,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,452.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVF opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.