Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Drops By 7.9%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

ALBKF stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.