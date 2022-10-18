Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AELTF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Adacel Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
