Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 9.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 618,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Amada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Amada has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.94.
About Amada
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
