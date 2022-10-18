Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Increases By 9.7%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 618,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Amada has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

