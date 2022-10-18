AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,579.0 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.39.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGLNF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.