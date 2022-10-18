Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

