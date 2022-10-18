Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Aareal Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAALF opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
