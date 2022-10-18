iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

IHRT opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,003,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 342,308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 1,222,741 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

