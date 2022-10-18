Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from $570.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $566.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $315.42 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 36.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.