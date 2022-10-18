Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Head-To-Head Review

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Golden Path Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64% KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KnowBe4 0 10 4 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Path Acquisition and KnowBe4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $27.48, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given KnowBe4’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and KnowBe4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A KnowBe4 $246.30 million 17.37 -$11.85 million $0.05 489.90

Golden Path Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KnowBe4.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Golden Path Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Path Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.