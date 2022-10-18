Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Amarin Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.15 on Monday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

