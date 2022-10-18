Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

