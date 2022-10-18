Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Financial Survey

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airgain and Ondas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.46%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Ondas.

This table compares Airgain and Ondas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $64.27 million 1.13 -$10.09 million ($1.17) -6.08 Ondas $2.91 million 50.44 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -4.65

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -17.85% -17.66% -11.95% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airgain beats Ondas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

