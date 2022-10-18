Critical Review: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) versus Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Bank System pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 26.78% 9.53% 1.18% Simmons First National 25.19% 8.73% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $633.66 million 5.40 $189.69 million $3.22 19.78 Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.61 $271.16 million $1.95 12.44

This table compares Community Bank System and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 1 1 0 0 1.50 Simmons First National 1 2 0 0 1.67

Community Bank System presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. As of January 24, 2022, it operated approximately 215 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. As of January 27, 2022, the company operated through 199 financial centers in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

