Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Financial Analysis

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Planet Labs PBC and Ubiquiti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 100.92%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.41 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.58 Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 10.87 $378.66 million $6.12 49.73

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC. Planet Labs PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61% Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35%

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Planet Labs PBC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site or remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

