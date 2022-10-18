Contrasting Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.03 $1.92 million ($0.36) -40.11

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF.

Profitability

This table compares Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

(Get Rating)

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.