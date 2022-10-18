United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $287.84 on Thursday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

