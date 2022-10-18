Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives $7.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEZNY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

