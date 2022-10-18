Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. CIBC cut their price target on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE ERF opened at C$21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$10.90 and a twelve month high of C$23.29.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.2199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

