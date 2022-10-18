Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $47.87

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

