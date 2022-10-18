Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after purchasing an additional 357,867 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BC opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

