MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $269.11 Average PT from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.11.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $235.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.36. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $424.04. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

