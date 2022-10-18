Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,830.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,830.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,541.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,617.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,474.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.