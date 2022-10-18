Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,094 shares of company stock worth $187,034. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 80.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 589,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 263,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 29.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 712,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,733,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.