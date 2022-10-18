Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $175.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.03, a PEG ratio of 602.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,623. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after buying an additional 169,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,676,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.