Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 805 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 805 ($9.73).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 555.40 ($6.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.67. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.59.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

About Standard Chartered

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.