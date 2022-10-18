Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Critical Comparison

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $425.08 million 3.77 $102.69 million $0.78 17.49 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 3.80 $21.11 million ($3.53) -2.61

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Angel Oak Mortgage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Urban Edge Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 75.15%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 21.07% 8.82% 3.10% Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50%

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.