Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBK opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

