Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.69.

Nasdaq Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

