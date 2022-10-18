Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$181.40

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$181.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. CIBC cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$150.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.56. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 6.5900002 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.