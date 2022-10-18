Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,433,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHH stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

