Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,433,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MHH stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
