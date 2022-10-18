Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.0 days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Down 29.7 %

Nolato AB (publ) stock opened at 6.33 on Tuesday. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of 6.33 and a 52 week high of 9.00.

Get Nolato AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on Nolato AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a SEK 60 price objective for the company.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.