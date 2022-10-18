Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,343,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,356 shares of company stock worth $11,717,170 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Snap by 10.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

