Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.47 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

