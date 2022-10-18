StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

