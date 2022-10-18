EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Financial Contrast

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EverQuote and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 3 3 0 2.29 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.38%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.45 -$19.43 million ($0.78) -7.60 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.39 $139.48 million $1.55 19.39

This table compares EverQuote and Internet Initiative Japan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.50% -24.45% -14.89% Internet Initiative Japan 7.13% 15.97% 7.23%

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats EverQuote on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

