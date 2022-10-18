Analyzing Nortech Systems (NSYS) and The Competition

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 89 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nortech Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.07 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 506.15

Nortech Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nortech Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nortech Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 165 707 1010 8 2.46

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 104.16%. Given Nortech Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ peers have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nortech Systems peers beat Nortech Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

