Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Critical Comparison

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 3.13% 37.05% 16.84%

Risk & Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.14%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.75 -$9.42 million ($0.35) -19.97

Detwiler Fenton Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.