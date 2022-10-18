Analyzing Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics -883.17% -40.23% -32.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $33.05 million 125.51 -$267.89 million ($5.35) -10.20

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Intellia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Virax Biolabs Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virax Biolabs Group and Intellia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 1 1 15 0 2.82

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $113.59, indicating a potential upside of 108.15%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Virax Biolabs Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. In addition, it offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; Ospedale San Raffaele; and a strategic collaboration with SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

