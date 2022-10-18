Reviewing Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 23.41% 9.80% 0.85% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and Toray Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $145.48 billion 0.67 $33.57 billion $2.75 3.01 Toray Industries $19.85 billion 0.40 $749.69 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Toray Industries.

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of China pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of China and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Toray Industries 0 0 2 1 3.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of China has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of China beats Toray Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 10,382 branches and outlets, which include 520 institutions in the Chinese mainland and 550 institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

