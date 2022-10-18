Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Solo Brands by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Solo Brands by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 149,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.