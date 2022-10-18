Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.17. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.