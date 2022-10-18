Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $67.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

