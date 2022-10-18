H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.