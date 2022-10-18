H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

