Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,614.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,614.09 ($43.67).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,525.50 ($18.43) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320 ($15.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,970 ($60.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,947.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,322.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Insider Activity

Wizz Air Company Profile

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 3,075 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

(Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

