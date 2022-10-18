First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Western Financial to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $128,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $128,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $210,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,996,127.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,003 shares of company stock valued at $416,864 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Western Financial by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Western Financial by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Western Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

