Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCB opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. Metropolitan Bank has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $732.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

