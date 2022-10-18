Lindsay (LNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of LNN stock opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Lindsay Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 87.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

