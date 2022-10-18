Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

