Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

